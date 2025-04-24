Latehar (Jharkhand), Apr 24 (PTI) Three members of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of CPI (Maoists), surrendered before police in Latehar district on Thursday, police said.

They are Tulsi Ganjhu alias Vishal, Palendra Bhokta alias Ajit, and Pramod Ganjhu, each carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on their heads.

All three are residents of Lakshipur village under Balumath police station limits.

Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav and CRPF's 11th battalion commandant Yad Ram Bunkar felicitated them with bouquets, shawls and garlands.

Gaurav said the ongoing police operations have weakened Maoist organisations in the state.

The three members were previously associated with the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), another Maoist splinter group, and later joined the JJMP squad led by Pappu Lohra and Lavlesh Ganjhu.

