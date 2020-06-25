Srinagar, Jun 25 (PTI) Three active hideouts of militants were busted by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the Army said.

Bases on intelligence inputs, security forces launched a search operation in the Yarwan area of Shopian in the morning, an Army official said.

He said during the operation, three active hideouts -- one major and two minor -- were busted.

A huge cache of "administrative stores including a personal diary" were recovered from the hideouts, the official said.

