Rewari, Jul 5 (PTI) Three youths have been nabbed for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman here, police said on Tuesday.

The trio lured her to a jungle area where they raped her. The accused were produced in a court here, which sent them to judicial custody, said police.

According to police, the accused were identified as Jitender, alias Khali, a resident of Sirohi Bali village in Mahendergarh, Radheshyam, alias Tau, and Neeraj, alias Pepsu, residents of Boodhwal village.

Police said the trio were Army aspirants and were taking coaching in an academy near Bawal where they got in touch with the girl.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, it was around three weeks ago when they called her on some pretext near a gaushala.

“They took me to the jungle area where in a room they took turns to rape me. When I opposed them, they threatened to kill me, my father and brother. I remained silent for many days but finally I told my family, who took me to the police station," the victim said in her complaint.

After receiving the complaint on Monday evening, police swung into action and took the woman to a hospital for a medical examination, where doctors confirmed rape.

An FIR of gang rape was registered at the Bawal police station and the accused were nabbed on Monday night.

Inspector Vidhya Sagar, SHO of the Bawal police station, said further investigation is under progress.PTI Cor SUN

