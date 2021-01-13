Port Blair, Jan 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,966 as three more persons have tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Two patients were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,886, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 18 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,96,859 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.52 per cent, he added.

