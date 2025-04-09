Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Three people were allegedly killed in what appears to be a fallout of an old rivalry in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Tuesday evening. Three people have been taken into custody, and efforts are being made to nab the culprits.

Prayagraj Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Bhanu Bhaskar told ANI that the "brutal murder" of three people was reported on April 8 at 7 am.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Flays Opposition for Appeasement Politics, Says Waqf Amendment Act a Step Towards Social Justice.

"Several reasons are being cited behind this, including old rivalry... Local police and several other forces reached the spot and immediately started an investigation. 3 people have been taken into custody and other teams are working to nab all the culprits and collect evidence..," ADG Bhaskar said.

More details are awaited (ANI)

Also Read | Bestiality Horror in Madhya Pradesh: 2 Persons Arrested for Unnatural Sex With Cows (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)