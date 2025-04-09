New Delhi, April 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp critique of opposition parties regarding the recently introduced Waqf Amendment Act, accusing them of indulging in "appeasement politics." Following the Bill’s passage in Parliament, PM Modi addressed the heated discussions surrounding the legislation, urging the nation to transcend the antiquated stratagems of yesteryears. He said, "We cannot allow the politics of the 20th century to weigh down the progress of the 21st century. The uproar over the Waqf Act stems from appeasement politics."

Addressing a media house event in Delhi, PM Modi highlighted the challenges posed by the debate and expounded upon the tribulations of the 2013 amendments to the Waqf Act, claiming they were designed to appease extremist factions and exploit land resources. He said that the new Waqf law replaces fear with dignity, particularly for marginalised members of the Muslim community. The PM lauded Parliament for enacting a law that serves the interests of society and the Muslim community. He described the legislation as a significant milestone in the NDA government's first 100 days, aimed at promoting social justice and safeguarding the rights of underprivileged Muslims, including women. ‘Dangerous Conspiracy’: Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Moves Supreme Court Challenging Validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

“The (earlier) Waqf law had become a cause of fear. Now it ensures dignity for all, especially the marginalised in the Muslim community. I congratulate the Parliament of the country for making a wonderful law in the interest of the entire society, in the interest of the Muslim community," he said.

“The debate on the Waqf law stands as the second longest in our parliamentary history. Discussions on the Bill spanned 16 hours across both Houses, accompanied by 38 meetings of the joint parliamentary committee (JPC), totalling 128 hours of deliberation. Moreover, nearly 1 crore online suggestions were received from citizens across the country. ⁠This underscores that democracy is not limited to the walls of Parliament; it is being enriched and strengthened through active public participation," he added. Waqf Amendment Act 2025 Comes Into Force From April 8, Government Issues Notification.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to Parliament for passing the law, which he believes will benefit the majority of Muslims in India. He stressed by acknowledging the historical mistrust surrounding land ownership, whether it involved religious sites or government property, and commended the new law for addressing these concerns. PM Modi reiterated that the new Waqf Act protects the rights of poor and female Muslims, marking a significant step forward in ensuring equality and justice.

