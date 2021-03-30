Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 30 (PTI) Three police constables were killed and another two seriously injured on Tuesday when the car they were travelling in overturned after colliding with an electric pole on the Mansurpur-Purbaliyan road here, officials said.

The deceased constables were identified as Pradeep, Naresh and Ajay, SP (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya told PTI.

The injured constables were rushed to hospital, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)