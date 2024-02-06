Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Three prominent members of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), including a district general secretary, joined Congress here on Tuesday, a party spokesperson said.

DPAP Ramban district general secretary Fareed Ahmad Malik, tehsil president Ramsoo Mohd Nasir Sheikh along with Abdul Latif Malik were welcomed into the party fold by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani, the spokesperson said.

"The doors (of Congress) are open for the people who want to contribute in the party's efforts to see Jammu and Kashmir out of the present mess," Wani said.

He appealed to the people to strengthen the hands of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi by joining the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and said the yatra aims to spread the message of peace and brotherhood and to defeat the nefarious designs of "communal and divisive forces" in the country.

"Congress believes in strengthening the people and is committed to equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir," Wani said.

He added that the Congress has been a pioneer in implementing revolutionary programmes aimed at improving the conditions of the people, especially those living in remote and backward areas.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Wani alleged that the "insensitive government" has pushed the people to the wall due to rising unemployment, inflation and lack of developmental activities.

"In an atmosphere of uncertainty and political instability, the people of the Jammu and Kashmir in general and the Jammu region in particular are living through the most difficult times," the Congress leader claimed.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Mahila (women) Congress led by Shameema Raina launched the 'Nari Nyay Campaign' from the party headquarters here on Tuesday.

"Our leader is currently on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as part of which he is meeting scores of people from all backgrounds. We at All India Mahila Congress are consistently reaching out to the women to hear their views. We have received different suggestions and we are hereby outlining our demands in the form of Nari Nyay," Raina said.

The main demands raised under the campaign include political representation for women, price rise control, equal pay for equal work, comprehensive health package along with ensuring basic health infrastructure and protection against violence and need for justice, she added.

