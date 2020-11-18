Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Three IPS officers of the Rajasthan cadre will be sent on deputation to central security forces, said an order issued by the state Department of Personnel on Wednesday.

The ADG Re-organisation and Rules, Hemant Priyadarshy, will be joining the CRPF as the IG up to March 31, 2025, it said.

Also Read | After Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram Questions Congress’ Poor Show in Elections, Says ‘Bypoll Results Show Party Has no Organisational Presence’.

Similarly, DIG (SOG) Vikas Kumar and Director of Intelligence Training Academy (Jaipur) Param Jyoti will be joining as the DIG-BSF and DIG-CISF, respectively, for a period of five years, according to the orders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)