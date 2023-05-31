Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Authorities with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday shared a big update on the construction of Ram Lalla idol that would be installed at the Ram temple being built in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

General Secretary of the Trust, Champat Rai, said that construction work of the Lord Ram Lalla idol has begun and three sculptors are involved in the making of the idol.

Also Read | GSEB HSC 12th Results 2023 Declared: Gujarat Board Declares Class 12 Arts, Commerce Exam Results at gseb.org, Know How to Check Scorecards Online.

"The construction of the idol of Ram Lalla has started. Three sculptors are making idols at three different places in Ayodhya on three different stones," Rai told ANI.

He said that of the three sculptors, two are from Karnataka, and one is from Jaipur.

Also Read | Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid, Opens Fire After Noticing Suspicious Movement Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.

"Ganesh Bhatt from Karnataka, his disciple Vipin Bhadoria, they have selected a stone from Karnataka. Satya Narayan Pandey and his son from Jaipur have selected an 'A-class' stone from Makrana. Whereas the third sculptor, Arun Yogiraj, is also from Karnataka, has also brought a different stone from Karnataka for the idol," he said.

He further said that the construction of the Ram Lalla idol will be completed as per the scheduled time. "It seems that the idol will be built within the stipulated time, there is no thought about the other idols yet. Discussion about the construction of seven other temples which are to be built outside the Parkota is on," Raid said.

He further said that a two-day meeting of the temple construction committee concluded on Tuesday, wherein Nripendra Mishra, former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was also present.

Construction works including the installation of a sewerage treatment plant (STP), an underground water tanker for the fire and emergency service, and a power sub-station are also being built, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust added. Earlier, Rai informed that Lord Ram Lalla's idol will be placed at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

"The idol of the garbhgrah is an idol of the child Rama, here the deity will be worshipped in his child form," he told reporters.

In Ayodhya, Lord Rama is worshipped as a son-in-law, somewhere as a king, somewhere as a nomad (vanvasi), here he will be worshipped in the child form, as Ram Lalla.

He said according to plan, the work of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla will be held between January 1 and January 14, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)