Unnao, Mar 18 (PTI) Three sisters from Unnao district have cleared the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam, not only bringing pride to their family but also fulfilling their late father's unfulfilled dream, the family said on Tuesday.

Kalpana (25), along with her younger sisters Archana and Sulochana, residents of Sundarpur village in Hasanganj tehsil, found their names in the selection list released on Holi.

Their success has brought immense joy to their family.

Their father, Ravindra Kumar, served as a home guard but passed away in 2017 due to illness. After his demise, Kalpana secured a home guard job under the dependent quota and took on the responsibility of her mother, Rajkumari, two sisters, and a younger brother.

The three sisters moved to Civil Lines, Unnao, and dedicated themselves to preparing for the constable recruitment exam.

Their hard work paid off when all three were selected together, marking a major milestone in their lives.

Kalpana expressed her gratitude, saying, "After my father's passing, I had to shoulder the family's responsibility. Now that all three of us have been selected for the police force, my next goal is to secure a bright future for my younger brother."

Their mother, Rajkumari, was overjoyed and said, "My daughters have fulfilled both my and my late husband's dreams. I am now at peace."

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) announced the selection of 60,244 candidates for police constable posts under Direct Recruitment-2023 on March 13.

The recruitment exam, initially held on February 17 and 18 last year, was canceled due to allegations of a paper leak. The incident had also become a political issue during the general elections, prompting the state government to introduce strict security measures at the exam centres when it was held again in August.

The recruitment drive had attracted a massive response, with 48,17,441 candidates applying for 60,244 positions.

