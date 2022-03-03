New Tehri, Mar 3 (PTI) Three women were buried alive in the Ghansali area of Tehri district on Thursday evening when rubble from the hillside fell over them following a landslip.

The mishap occurred around 4 pm near Chirbitiya, Ghansali SDM K N Goswami said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: Do’s and Don’t Advisory Issued by Ministry of Defense for Indian Nationals, Students in Kharkiv; Check Details Here.

All of them suffocated to death on the spot, he said, adding that the bodies have been recovered.

The dead have been identified as Mala Devi (52), Sona Devi (48) and Asha Devi (40), all residents of Luthiyag village in Rudraprayag district.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Son Kills Father For Rejecting Marriage Proposal.

Chirbitiya is located on the borders of Tehri and Rudraprayag districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)