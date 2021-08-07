Balasore (Odisha), Aug 7 (PTI) At least three women died and five others were injured when lightning struck them in Basta and Jaleswar area of Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when the women were engaged in paddy cultivation work, they said.

The injured are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Pana Majhi (45) of Mathani village and Chabi Kalandi (32) of Brahmanamara village, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, one person was electrocuted in a paddy field at Kasabajaypur village in the same district after coming in contact with a live electric wire attached to a lift irrigation point, he said.

Tension prevailed in the village as locals prevented police from taking the body for post-mortem examination, demanding adequate compensation for the family of the deceased, officials said.

