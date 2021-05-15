New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain are likely to occur in several places in Delhi on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day.

While the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, the mercury is expected to climb up to 39 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather department recorded 56 per cent relative humidity at 8.30 am.

