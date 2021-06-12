Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rains are likely to continue over some parts of West Bengal for next 2-3 hours.

Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts have been witnessing downpour since Friday.

"Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to continue over some parts of Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts of West Bengal during next 2-3 hours of today," said IMD Kolkata.

Meanwhile, several areas at Sion East in Mumbai got waterlogged as rains continue to lash the city.

A low-pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts."Under the influence of the low pressure, most of East India and adjoining central India is likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy fall from Friday," the weather department said.IMD further said that it is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours and move west-northeastwards across Odisha.Meanwhile, conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts Chhattisgarh and Odisha, entire West Bengal and Jharkhand and parts of Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of North Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. (ANI)

