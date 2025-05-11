Shimla, May 11 (PTI) Tibetan monks are holding special prayers for peace between India and Pakistan and for those who lost their lives in the recent conflict, at a Buddhist Monastery in Panthagathi on the outskirts here, monks said on Sunday.

"The prayers for peace has been going on for the past 3 to 4 days and will continue for another six days," Lama Yangil told PTI Videos on Sunday.

As Tibetans, we preach non-violence and empathy and Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama has always advocated peace, another monk Rora Sambu said.

He said that prayers are being held for peace between India and Pakistan and also for the departed souls of those who lost their lives in the hostilities, he added.

The recent conflict between India and Pakistan began when terrorists killed at least 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

India armed forces retaliated and struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

