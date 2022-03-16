Rishikesh (U'khand), Mar 16 (PTI) Tiger census trends show a steady rise in the population of the animal in Uttarakhand, according to a senior forest officer.

"We have clear indications of a fast increasing population of tigers in both Corbett and Rajaji Tiger reserves apart from the territorial forest divisions of the state," Uttarakhand's Head of Forest Force Vinod Kumar Singhal said.

However, he said the tiger census is still underway and any prior estimate cannot be shared.

But due to better standards of forest and wildlife conservation in Uttarakhand the state has registered a steady rise in tiger population, he said.

