Guwahati, Mar 2 (PTI) A female Royal Bengal Tiger has been found dead in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, with officials suspecting it has been poisoned.

The carcass of the four-and-a-half-years-old tiger was recently found in Sildubi close to the prime tourist zone of the park, Eastern Assam Wildlife Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Gogoi said.

The cause of death is suspected to be poisoning and the preliminary offence report has been submitted to the sub-divisional judicial magistrate at Bokakhat, he said.

The carcass of a cow was also found at the spot, and it is suspected that the bovine animal was poisoned and laid as bait for the tiger. Both the carcasses have been sent for post-mortem examination.

