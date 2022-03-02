Apple event 2022 date is likely to be announced today. Reports are claiming it to be a Spring Event 2022, which could take place on March 8. However, the company is yet to confirm the date of its Spring Event. During the event, Apple is said to introduce a new iPad, affordable iPhone, new iPad Air and a couple of iMacs. Apple AR/VR Glasses To Come With Micro-OLED Displays: Report.

Ahead of the event, a fake invite is going viral on the internet. The invite reveals the date March 8 with Apple Park as the venue. As per the leaked invite, the event will commence at 10 am PDT (11:30 pm IST).

Apple Event 2022 (Photo Credits: Mukul Sharma)

This date does not match with the Spring event held by Apple last April. However, Apple has historically held its Spring event in March. So it is likely that Apple Spring Event 2022 might take place on March 8.

During the event, the American tech giant could launch the highly anticipated iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE Plus. It is said to be powered by an A15 Bionic chipset. The design of the upcoming affordable iPhone could be similar to the iPhone SE 2020 model with a single rear and front camera. Apple could also ditch the FaceID and introduce TouchID. Apart from this, nothing more is known. iPhone SE 3 might be priced lower than $300 (approximately Rs 23,000). It is also reported that Apple could drop the price of the iPhone SE 2020 model after the launch of the iPhone SE 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2022 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).