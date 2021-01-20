Shahjahanpur (UP) Jan 20 (PTI) The presence of a tiger in a village here was confirmed on Wednesday after the big cat and its cubs were seen in CCTV camera footage from the area, triggering a panic among locals.

Residents of Nagla Ibrahim village in Tilhar tehsil of the district had reported spotting a tiger and its cubs in the village about a week ago, Divisional Forest Officer Adarsh ??Kumar said.

After the reports, the forest department installed CCTV cameras around the village, and their footage has confirmed the presence of the big cat, he said.

The official said movement in the area around Nagla Ibrahim village has been restricted, and farmers have also been stopped from going to the fields.

Two teams have been deployed to monitor the tiger and its cubs, he said.

