Chandrapur, Nov 27 (PTI) A decomposed carcass of a tigress with multiple injuries was found in the Ballarpur forest range in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, forest department sources said.

Also Read | Pune: 4 Arrested for Duping Dentist of Rs 1 Crore by Falsely Offering Job in Mantralaya.

The carcass was spotted lying at compartment no 500 in the Karva beat under the Central Chanda division by forest personnel.

Also Read | Tripura Violence: Police To Review UAPA Cases Against Journalists, Lawyers.

Arvind Munde, Division Forest Officer, Central Chanda Division (CCD), said the deceased tigress had been spotted in the nearby Forest Development Development Corporation area. This is for the first time that the carcass was found under the jurisdiction of the CCD.

"Veterinary doctors have already collected the samples which will be sent to a forensic laboratory to find out the cause of the tigress' death," Munde added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)