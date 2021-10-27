Lucknow, October 27: A five-year-old leopard died earlier this month. According to the reports, during the investigation in the big cat’s death, it was discovered that the animal died after getting stuck in the noose of a wire. It was found that the wire noose was installed by the villagers to save their farms and crops safe from the wild animals. The forest officials reportedly said that the wild animal apparently got stuck in the noose and as it tried to free itself the noose tightened and choked it.

In this regard, seven villagers, from Ahiya village in Mathura, have been booked on the complaint of the forest department officials under relevant sections of the the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, according to a report by the Times of India. During investigations, the forest officials reportedly found a noose created by the wire and strands of hair were struck to it near the carcass of the wild animal in field. 'Maneater' Leopard Shot Dead in Uttarakhand, Toddler Attacked by the Big Cat Remains Missing.

“The villagers had planned to bury the carcass but could not do so as the information spread fast," Section officer of the forest department, Om Prakash Sharma was quoted as saying by the TOI. The post-mortem report of wild animal is still awaited. Leopard Attacks And Kills 2 Calves in Telangana's Sangareddy District.

Earlier in July, a leopard, declared as 'maneater' was shot dead by a team of three shooters in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. According to the reports, the animal was shot dead after it attacked a forest ranger during the rescue operation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2021 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).