Nagpur, Mar 3 (PTI) A tigress who killed a person in Parseoni in Maharashtra's Nagpur district was tranquilised and captured on Monday, a forest official said.

The tigress, identified as T-132, was captured from the Chargaon forest area, said Bharat Singh Hada, the deputy conservator of forest, (Nagpur forest department).

Also Read | None Should Be Excluded From Judicial Service Due to Disability, Says Supreme Court.

He said the big cat was successfully captured by a team from the Pench reserve, Nagpur and the Nagpur forest department with efforts from the Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger reserve team.

According to forest sources, the tigress had attacked and killed a person on February 21.

Also Read | What Is Childbirth Simulation? Know All About Labour Pain Challenge As China Man Loses Part of Intestine During Test.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)