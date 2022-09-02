New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Tees Hazari Court has recently called for a report from the superintendent of Tihar Jail over the allegations of the torture of an under-trial prisoner.

The father of the victim Vikas Singh lodged in Tihar Jail (accused in some other case) has levelled an allegation of torture against the Assitant Jail Superintendent.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Sharma of the Delhi Court has called for a report from the Tihar Jail Superintendent on the application moved by Jasvir Singh, Vikas's father.

"Let the report be called from the concerned Jail Superintendent regarding the medical condition of the accused Vikas along with the treatment papers," the court order dated August 30 read.

While listing the matter for September 6, the Court directed to send the copy of the order along with the application to the concerned Jail Superintendent for perusal and due compliance.

Applicant Jasvir has moved the plea through advocate Amit Kumar for seeking direction for calling a status report regarding their medical conditions of Vikas along with the MLC dated August 18.

It was submitted by the applicant Jasvir Singh that he met his son Vikas on August 18 inside the jail premises. During this meeting, the applicant found his son in an unhealthy condition.

On the matter, Vikas informed his father (Jasvir) that on August 17 the jail staff-- Assistant Superintendent Ashish Dhama and warder Subhash Chand-- had demanded Rs one lakh from him.

The applicant then alleged that his son was beaten mercilessly with sticks by the said culprits.

Due to the beating, Vikas suffered severe injuries, following which he was taken to DDU Hospital for treatment where doctors made out Vikas's Medico-Legal Case (MLC). During a meeting on August 26 in the courtroom, Vikas informed his father that the culprit officials had also been threatening him with dire consequences and to kill him if the ransom of Rs 1 lakh was not paid to them. (ANI)

