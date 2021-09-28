Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Asking the media houses to align with the farmers' movement, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday warned that they are the "next target" of the Centre.

Tikait, who was in Chhattisgarh to address a 'Kisan mahapanchayat' in Rajim in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district today said, "Everyone should join us. The next target will be media houses, if you want to be saved then join us, else you will also suffer."

"We will raise the issues of the farmers from Chhattisgarh. The biggest problem is of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the country and we will raise this issue," the BKU leader said.

The farmer leader also said that the farm unions will discuss how vegetable farmers of Chhattisgarh can be more benefitted during the mahapanchayat and what policies need to be made for them.

Earlier on Monday, a call for 'Bharat Bandh' was given by several farmer unions in protest against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre last year.

Rakesh Tikait had termed Bharat Bandh's call a "success" and claimed that the people supported the shutdown in large numbers.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

