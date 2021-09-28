Panchkula, September 28: In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by over a dozen men in Haryana’s Panchkula district on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Rinku and was a second-hand car dealer. The incident took place at Panchkula’s Majri Chowk. Rinku was an accused in a murder case and was out on bail. Virar Builder Stabbed to Death by Unknown Assailants With Sharp-Edged Weapon While Visiting Temple.

The victim was reportedly living separately from his wife. He hailed from Punjab’s Ropar district but was living in Manimajra near Chandigarh. The deceased and his two friends, Anand and his namesake Rinku, had gone out for dinner to Mamta enclave in Zirakpur. They were returning back when the incident took place. As the three friends stopped at a bus stop, men in two cars and biked surrounded them. Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Kandivali, 4 Arrested.

The attackers were carrying sharp-edged weapons and wooden sticks. The deceased’s friends managed to escape, but the assailants got hold of Rinku. They thrashed him and stabbed him multiple times. One of the deceased’s friends told police that after they returned to the spot after 15 minutes, Ru=inku was lying dead in the pool of blood. The deceased’s friends took shelter at Kharak Mangoli village.

The complaint was the deceased’s namesake. Reportedly, Rinku had received a call from his childhood friend, Shekhar, on Sunday evening. “After heated arguments, they decided to meet on Monday morning to sort out the matter. I do not know how they traced us. One of the cars of the accused was a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with a yellow registration plate,” reported The Times of India, quoting the complainant as saying.

The deceased’s friend has identified some of the accused. The police handed the body to his family after post-mortem. A case was registered in the matter under relevant sections, including 148, 149, 302, 307 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IC). A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter, and the police are carrying out a search operation to nab the accused. Notably, Rinku had a criminal record and was facing a murder trial in a case related to the killing of a BDO in Pinjore of Panchkula in 2017.

