Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 7(ANI): Yog guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday voiced strong support for India's Armed Forces after 'Operation Sindoor', urging the government to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and raise the national flag in Karachi and Lahore. Spiritual leader Sadhguru also extended his blessings and wishes the forces success.

Speaking to ANI, Ramdev said, "They killed our innocent civilians and have wiped away the 'sindoor' of our mothers and sisters and hence our Armed forces killed those terrorists under operation Sindoor... Now, our Armed forces should take PoJK back... We should hoist our tricolour in Karachi and Lahore..."

Spiritual leader Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation, also voiced his support for the security forces. Taking to X, he wrote, "Wishing Our Forces Safety and Success. Blessings. -#OperationSindoor," offering his prayers for the safety of the personnel involved.

Earlier, the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), sources told ANI.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI.

The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. According to CNN, this was India's deepest strike inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the world must show zero tolerance for terrorism. In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism."

"Operation Sindoor," which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others. (ANI)

