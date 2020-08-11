By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): With the direct intervention of the Gandhi family, the month-long tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot seems to have been resolved.

As Pilot shared his concerns with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday afternoon, the Congress high command in the evening announced to set up a committee to hear his grievances.

It appears that an agreement has been reached as MLAs in Pilot group will not intervene in the Gehlot government and in return, got the assurance that no action will be taken on the rebels.

Gehlot had the support of more than 100 MLAs in the 200-member assembly.

On July 14, Sachin Pilot was eventually removed from the post of Rajasthan Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister for not being present in two meetings of the Legislature Party. Two MLAs of the Pilot camp lost their ministerial post, while another MLA was removed as the president of the State Youth Congress.

During this time, Gehlot even called Pilot to be useless by accusing him of conspiring with the BJP to topple his government. Despite being embroiled in a legal controversy, Gehlot was also successful in getting dates for the convening of the assembly session.

Eventually, Gehlot forced Pilot to bow down, and four days before the assembly session, which began on August 14, Pilot met Rahul Gandhi and called a truce. Pilot assured the Congress leadership that he will help the government to prove its majority in the assembly as per the intention of the central leadership.

Gehlot seems to have the number with the intervention of the Gandhi family. It is being seen as the respectful return of Sachin Pilot in the party fold.

According to a top Congress leader, the clear message from Sonia Gandhi was "Sachin Pilot is not to be let go".

When Gehlot publicly attacked the pilot in private, he was instructed not to do so. Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi tried to convince Pilot too much in the beginning. Even after the talks got over, Priyanka Gandhi was in touch with Pilot. After efforts, Rahul Gandhi met Sachin Pilot and then the path of his was prepared, the leader added.

While the Congress party stood with Gehlot on the instructions of the Gandhi family, meantime efforts were on to remove grievances of Sachin. Priyanka Gandhi was present in Rahul-Sachin's meeting, after this, Priyanka met Ahmed Pilot, KC Venugopal with Pilot faction MLAs in the late evening on Monday and assured them of 'hearing'.

The high-level committee will resolve the grievances of the pilot camp:--

According to the sources of the Congress party, in the coming days, MLAs of the Sachin faction will be given important positions in the government and leaders will be given important responsibilities in the organization. Sachin Pilot will be given a big post at the national level in Congress.

The significant aspect is that Congress President Sonia Gandhi will constitute a committee of three leaders who will look into the concerns and demands of Sachin and rebel MLAs. The committee will look into reasons why Sachin Pilot and his fellow legislators in the Gehlot government were neglected.

But in Gehlot-Pilot tussle, the general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande may face the heat.

According to sources, in front of Priyanka Gandhi and Ahmed Patel, Sachin Pilot demanded the removal of in-charge Avinash Pande. Pilot said that Avinash Pande unilaterally supported Ashok Gehlot. According to a senior leader present in the meeting, Sachin was given the assurance that his demand will be considered.

In the coming days, Pande can be removed from Rajasthan and can get the responsibility of another state, sources said.

However, the challenge remains, to bring the two factions together in front of the new in-charge and before the high-level committee. (ANI)

