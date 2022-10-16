Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): Walnut crop production has increased in Kashmir due to timely rainfall in the valley.

The growers of the valley are harvesting bumper walnut fruit crops with expectations of good turnover as compared to last year.

"This year the weather of Kashmir was quite good. It is very important for the weather to be good during the initial time of the crops. So the production of both walnuts as well as apples have been very good by the grace of God," said District Horticulture officer, Dr Azfar Nanda.

Because this year the walnut fruit crop was much better than previous year due to the feasible weather conditions, especially timely rainfall. This year timely rainfall effects positively on walnut trees which results in the quality of crops being so good and growers are expected good returns.

"I came to Kashmir by default as I had a layover. My mother called me up to get a certain kind of walnut which is known as Kagazi Akhrot. I have also tasted honey here which tastes absolutely yummy. I am really happy with my buy," said Shafat, a tourist.

From an economic point of view, the horticulture industry has its own importance and Lakhs of people are earning their livelihood from this income-generating industry. So for the last one month growers have been very busy with harvesting different fruit crops including tasty walnut crops and customers including tourists are also purchasing this tasty and crispy dry fruit variety of Kashmir.

"This year we are really hoping that the production is really good as the rainfall is perfect. I have been part of walnut farming for the past 15 years and I do hope this year we get a good outcome," said grower, Ghulam Nabi Mir.

Some particular districts including Budgam, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Anantnag and few places in outskirts of Srinagar where maximum people are dealing with walnut crop.

Kashmiri walnuts are widely known for their superior quality and taste that's why Kashmiri walnuts are in great demand everywhere in the regional markets.

The Kashmiri walnuts are in huge demand across the country as well as outside the country and tourists always prefer to buy Kashmiri walnuts in large quantities. (ANI)

