Hyderabad, October 16: In yet another incident of sexual crimes against minors, a teenager in a village on the outskirts of Hyderabad was allegedly raped and impregnated by a man with a marriage lure. As per the report published by the Times of India, the accused was arrested by the SR Nagar police.

As per the reports, the complaint was filed by the parents of the victim three days ago. The complainant, in their complaint, alleged that a man, a resident of their village, had lured and sexually exploited their daughter. The incident came to light when the parents came to know that the victim was pregnant. When they enquired about it, the teenager revealed everything. Coimbatore Shocker: Minor Rape Survivor Raped, Impregnated by Textile Mill Worker in Karumathampatti; Manhunt Launched.

Reportedly, the accused had allegedly sexually abused the minor girl by promising to marry. On the basis of the complaint, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. He was arrested and produced before the court. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Grandfather, Boyfriend Rape, Impregnate Minor Girl in Pollachi; Four Arrested.

In a similar incident, a 25-year-old man was booked for impregnating a 16-year-old girl in the Chowk Bazaar area of Surat. The minor is seven months pregnant, said police. Police booked Mahavir Gautam, a resident of Amroli, after the girl’s mother filed a complaint alleging that he had raped the minor multiple times at multiple locations since March 2022. The accused was booked for rape and sexual assault under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

