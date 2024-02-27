West Tripura (Tripura) [India], February 27 (ANI): Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha, also known as Tipra Motha Party (TMP) chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Deb Barma, reiterated his decision to sit on an indefinite hunger strike at Hatai Kotor in West Tripura on February 28 in support of the demand for constitutional solutions for the problems of the indigenous people of Tripura.

Pradyot also visited the site at Hatai Kator, adjacent to the national highway, where he will be sitting for a hunger strike starting tomorrow.

Talking to the reporters, Pradyot said, "It is my personal decision to sit for a hunger strike, as, being from the Royal Family for me, the priority is my community more than any political party."

"If the government of India gives us something, then it's not only for Motha but for the people of Tiprasa as a whole. It would be good for our next generation, like children, if they could write in the Roman script and get something good from the government; then it should be for all Tiprasa (tribal) people. If the government gives patta land, it should be for the tribal people. I am fighting for this," he added.

He said that the fight is for the indigenous people of Tripura and their future.

"My health is not good. I also know that I won't be able to live any longer, so I won't be able to fight any longer. This fight is for the indigenous people of Tripura (Tiprasa) and I am afraid about the future of the tribal people if more Bangladeshis infiltrate Tripura," Pradyot said.

Earlier today, Pradyot declared that no political flag, including his own party's, would be allowed during the 'hunger strike unto death' in support of the demand for constitutional solutions for the problems of indigenous people of Tripura.

He urged supporters to participate not as politicians or party workers, but as members of the Tiprasa community.

"I want no political flags, not even Tipra Motha's flag to be put up during our hunger strike. There will only be Tiprasa's emotions. This is my message to all our followers, to come to the strike as Tiprasa and not a politician or party worker. This is a fight for Tiprasa and not any political party."

Deb Barma said, "I have been waiting in Delhi for the last 10 days to meet with representatives of the Central Government. We also waited last year. A K Mishra (representative of the Central Government) had also visited Agartala."

"All the Samajhpatis, the returnees of ATTF, leaders of IPFT and Tipra MOTHA, along with representatives of the BJP, also shared their views with him. He had listened to our views and demands two times. I had also personally met him many times," he said.

"Everyone is saying that it will be done, but when will it be done? We have no choice but to say that it will be done to the poor people but when?" he added.

"Till there is no constitutional solution, we will be forced to deal with various matters" Deb Barma said.

He said that 95 per cent of the people are indigenous in the state of Tripura only. "Till now, they don't have their land, not any land patta. All are residing in the forest land, which is government land (Khaas land)".

Announcing an 'indefinite hunger strike until a 'permanent solution is announced', Barma stated, "I will fast to death till I get something respectable either from the Congress or from the BJP. Whoever is willing to help us, we will talk to them." (ANI)

