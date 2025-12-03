Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has fined Tiruppur Corporation Mayor Dinesh Kumar Rs 42,500 on Wednesday, for allegedly using his house's domestic power connection to carry out construction activities at his residence.

The Mayor's house, located on Kangayam Road in the Pudhar Road area, is currently undergoing expansion work. He had reportedly surrendered the existing house power connection at the construction site and applied for a temporary power connection last month.

However, the deposit required for the temporary connection was not paid, resulting in a delay in issuing the new connection.

Acting on information that construction work was being carried out using the house's power connection, the Electricity Board Flying Squad conducted an inspection on Monday.

Officials confirmed that construction activities were indeed being powered through the domestic connection. Following this, a fine of Rs 42,500 was imposed for the violation, and the power supply was disconnected.

Electricity Board officials have also issued notices to two electricity workers from the East Town area for negligence in duty and have sought an explanation.

Meanwhile, in a significant development from Tiruppur, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Monday warmly welcomed CP Radhakrishnan as the new Rajya Sabha Chairman.

He said the people of Tiruppur must be feeling proud, adding that members hope the tradition and leadership style of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who viewed Parliament as a deliberative body, will be upheld.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha said, "Sir, on welcoming you today, I feel that after a long darkness, a shining sun has risen. I feel that a boat stuck in a swamp has come to the shore today, and after a chilling summer, a freezing monsoon has come today."

"The soil of Tiruppur must be smelling of pride today, the soil in which you were born, brought up and reached this position today based on your hard work, dedication, struggle, passion and public service. Since you took this post, we have all been hoping that Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's tradition and leadership will return to this settlement. Radhakrishnan used to say that parliament is not a legislative body but a deliberative body. He used to say, I belong to no party. That means I belong to all the parties," he said. (ANI)

