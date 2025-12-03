Mumbai, December 3: As soon as the stock market opens for business today, December 3, investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell shares. Stocks of companies such as Canara Bank, IRFC, and Bansal Wire Industries, among others, will be in focus today. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling of stocks, scroll below to know the names of shares that are expected to be in the spotlight during Wednesday's trading session.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of IRFC, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Canara Bank, Bansal Wire Industries, India Cements, RPP Infra Projects, KPI Green Energy, and Hindustan Copper are most likely to be in focus today. Of all stocks mentioned above, the shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited and Bansal Wire Industries Limited all closed Tuesday's trading session in the red. Stock Market Holidays in December 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 9 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Notably, stocks of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited and Bansal Wire Industries Limited ended on a negative note after falling by INR 0.49, INR 2.30 and INR 3.65 each, respectively. On the other hand, shares of Canara Bank, KPI Green Energy Limited, and Hindustan Copper Limited all closed last trading session of Tuesday, December 2, on a positive note.

Stocks of Canara Bank, KPI Green Energy Limited, and Hindustan Copper Limited ended on a positive note after registering a growth of INR 1.68, INR 8.75, and INR 0.25, each. Similarly, stocks of India Cements Ltd and RPP INFRA PROJECTS Ltd, which are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), closed in the red after falling by INR 4 and INR 0.05 at the closing bell of Tuesday's trading session. Bank Holidays December 1-7: Banks To Stay Shut for Business for 3 Days This Week; Check Details.

This month, the Indian stock market will officially remain closed for one day on December 25 for Christmas. In addition to the designated stock market holidays, the share market will also remain closed for trading on all Saturdays and Sundays due to the weekend holiday.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).