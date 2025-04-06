New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Tis Hazari Court has directed to file a complaint against a woman for committing the offence of perjury by giving a false statement in a rape case against a person.

"It takes one's lifetime to build a reputation but only a few lies to destroy the same," the court said.

Also Read | Waqf Bill Becomes Law: President Droupadi Murmu Accords Assent to Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 After Being Cleared by Both Houses of Parliament.

While acquitting the accused the court said that it is evident from the record that the prosecutrix gave a false deposition before this court and concocted a mendacious story of rape/threat.

The woman, a resident of Ujjain, had alleged that she was called by the accused to Delhi for sightseeing and was raped in a hotel in Nabi Kareem area in November 2019.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Seeks Deployment of Adequate Forces To Ensure Peaceful Festival Celebration.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Anuj Agarwal acquitted the accused, noting the false statement by the prosecutrix.

While acquitting the accused, the court said, "Though, it is trite to state that testimony of a prosecutrix if found to be trustworthy and credible, requires no independent corroboration, however in the instant case, victim's testimony is not of sterling quality for the reasons as already discussed above."

"Rather, it is evident from the record that prosecutrix gave false deposition before this court and concocted a mendacious story of rape/threat," ASJ Agarwal said in the judgement of April 4.

The court considered that the false rape case made the accused aggrieved. The word 'aggrieved' cannot be confined only to the complainant but there may be cases where even the accused become the real sufferer, standing before the court with folded hands and beseeching justice for themselves," the court said.

ASJ Anuj Agarwal said, "It takes one's lifetime to build a reputation but only a few lies to destroy the same. Therefore, in my view, an acquittal simpliciter cannot recompense the agony of the accused who had to undergo the trauma of trial for such heinous offences based on a false story of sexual assault."

"Since it is clear from the record that the prosecutrix made false statement before this court, let a complaint under section 379 Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita [BNSS] for offences of perjury as punishable under section 229/231 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita [BNS] be sent against her to the court of Learned Chief Judicial Magistrate (Central) by the Ahlmad of this court," the court ordered. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)