Chandigarh, Jan 22 (PTI) The Punjab government Monday issued an order for the transfer and posting of 10 IAS officers, according to an official order.

Of these, two IAS officers -- D K Tiwari and Gurpreet Singh Khaira -- who had been without postings for the past many months have been posted as additional chief secretary, social justice, empowerment and minorities and director, the state transport respectively.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: ‘Tax Buoyancy to Give Headroom for Higher Social Sector Budget Without Hampering Fiscal Prudence’.

Tiwari and Khaira were suspended in August last year for taking a "technically flawed" decision on dissolution of panchayats. Tiwari was then principal secretary, rural development and panchayats, and Khaira was the director, rural development and panchayats.

Though they were later reinstated, yet postings were not given to them.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Modi Government Should Not Cut Import Duties on Parts Used in Making Smartphones in Budget, Says GTRI Report.

Nilkanth S Avhad, another IAS officer awaiting posting, is the new principal secretary, water supply and sanitation, replacing Gurkirat Kirpal Singh of the additional charge.

IAS officer Neelima has been given the charge of commissioner, agriculture while Rakhee Gupta Bhandari has been posted as principal secretary, food processing.

Senior IAS officer Alok Shekhar has been posted as additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, rural development and panchayats.

Krishan Kumar, who is principal secretary, water resources, has been given additional charge of governance reforms and public grievances while Ajit Balaji Joshi has been posted as secretary, agriculture.

Dilraj Singh who is administrative secretary, transport, has been given the additional charge of parliamentary affairs while Amit Dhaka, who is administrative secretary, planning, has been given an additional charge of tourism and cultural affairs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)