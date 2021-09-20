Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 20 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Sushmita Dev on Monday filed her nomination for the West Bengal Rajya Sabha bypoll.

After filing her nomination she thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for fielding her as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in the state.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Cousin in West Godavari District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

"I thank Mamata Banerjee for giving me the opportunity to fight this bypoll. She won with such a massive mandate in the recent Assembly polls. We will now focus on the upcoming 2023 Tripura Legislative Assembly election," Dev told ANI after filing her nomination today.

Earlier, on September 16, she had said that her Rajya Sabha nomination sends a message to the country about the TMC reaching the North-East to expand its footprint outside West Bengal.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Youth Stabs Neighbour’s Teenage Daughter After Dispute Over Boundary Wall In Noida; Arrested.

Dev, a former Congress MP from Silchar, Assam joined TMC last month.

The Election Commission had earlier this month announced bypolls for six Rajya Sabha seats across five states. The six Rajya Sabha seats include two in Tamil Nadu and one seat each in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh. Voting for all seats is scheduled for October 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)