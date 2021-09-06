New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said TMC cannot be cowed down like Congress and other parties while adding that BJP's resources will fall flat no matter how much might, vigour and threat it puts in.

The TMC leader on Monday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the national capital. He was interrogated for around eight hours by the agency in an alleged coal smuggling case.

Briefing mediapersons after appearing before ED, Banerjee said, "If BJP thinks it can frighten TMC by doing all this, we will fight more vigorously. TMC cannot be cowed down like Congress and other parties. We will go to every state where BJP has killed democracy. BJP's tyranny will be defeated. Let BJP put all its might, vigour, threat and resources, mind my words, their resources are going to fall flat. TMC will defeat BJP in next polls."

"Anyone who fights against BJP is harassed. This case has arisen out of Kolkata, I have been summoned to Delhi. I have been asked questions non-stop for the last 8 hours. From day one, I have been asking to bring evidence, if any, against me into the public domain," he said.

Earlier today, before entering the ED office Banerjee had said that he would cooperate with the investigation.

"I was called on September 6 by the ED for investigation and I have already told earlier, that I am ready for any investigation. The officials are investigating and from day one I have informed that the officials should investigate on allegations, the agencies are working and as the citizen of this country we should cooperate and let them work," Banerjee told ANI.

Meanwhile, the TMC leader accused the BJP of doing "vindictive politics" and said it could not fight TMC politically so, they are using central probe agencies like the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier on September 1, Rujira Banerjee, wife of the TMC leader was summoned by the ED along with bank details. (ANI)

