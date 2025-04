Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], April 13 (ANI): Following the communal violence in Murshidabad district, Siliguri MLA and BJP leader Shankar Ghosh alleged that Trinamool Congress government has created such an environment that it is a sin to be born as a Hindu in West Bengal.

Ghosh said, "Yesterday, two boys from Ward 4 had gone to the Mahananda River to fulfil worship rituals of the Charak Puja. Five boys sitting next to the river threw a bottle at the two boys. When the two boys protested against it, they were beaten up badly. This proves that it is a sin to be born as a Hindu in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee's government has created such an environment here. In Samserganj Das family members were killed because their crime is that they are Hindus. Police vehicles are being torched. BDO office is being vandalised."

BJP MP from Purulia Jyotirmay Singh Mahato has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal, citing a deteriorating security situation and alleging targeted violence against the Hindu community.

In a letter sent this week, Mahato requested that Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, and South 24 Parganas be declared 'disturbed areas' under AFSPA.

"For the last many days, a 'Jammu & Kashmir type' situation - when Hindus were forced to migrate in the 1990s - has been created, especially in these four districts of Bengal," Mahato said while speaking to ANI.

He added, "I have requested the Union Home Minister to implement AFSPA and hand over control to the central forces. Otherwise, what happened in Syria or is happening in Bangladesh, what happened in Jammu & Kashmir - a similar situation is unfolding here now."

Mahato thanked Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and the Calcutta High Court for the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad, but insisted it was not enough. "This area must be declared a 'disturbed area'," he said.

Violence erupted recently in Murshidabad and Jangipur during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, with demonstrators clashing with police, pelting stones, and torching police vehicles.

According to West Bengal Police, three people were killed on Friday night in Murshidabad following the violent clashes linked to protests against the new Waqf law.

Following a Calcutta High Court order, the Border Security Force (BSF) has deployed five companies to support state police operations, IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday. (ANI)

