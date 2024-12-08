Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 8 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday joined a protest rally organised by Nagendra Mission and Bengali Citizens Forum in Kolkata against the atrocities committed upon the minorities in Bangladesh including Hindus.

Ghosh urged the central government to take strict action to stop the violence in Bangladesh.

Also Read | Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams Opposition, Says Stop Misleading People About EVMs, Accept Poll Mandate.

"...We are protesting against what is happening in Bangladesh. CM Mamata Banerjee has already said that since we (West Bengal) are a state we have no role in this international matter. But, the central govt is doing nothing. They should take strict action to stop the violence in Bangladesh..." he told ANI.

Meanwhile, amid rising atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, the All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association (ATHROA) has decided to deny hotel and restaurant services' to Bangladeshi citizens.

Also Read | India To Create Comprehensive Anti-Drone Unit for Border Security, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a statement, Bhaskar Chakraborty, Office Secretary, All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association says, "On 2nd December we took a decision in the presence of all our members that starting December 2, no hotel will be available for Bangladeshi citizens."

On Thursday, Malda Merchant Chamber Commerce President, Jayanta Kundu said that Malda Hotel Owners Association will not provide hotel services to Bangladeshi citizens until they have any permission from the administration or police officials.

These decision comes as a strong response to the growing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Violence against minority communities is on the rise in Bangladesh, with attacks intensifying after the arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. However, attacks on Hindus began soon after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government in August.

A Bangladesh court has set January 2, 2025, as the next hearing date for Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Das stating that he will remain in jail on alleged sedition charges until then.

The Daily Star Bangladesh reported that the Chattogram court deferred to January 2 the hearing on the bail petition of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge Saiful Islam set the new date for the hearing as the defence lawyer was absent from the court.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police's Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Mofizur Rahman later confirmed this information to Bangladesh media.

Chinmoy Krishna Das who is associated with the Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote, was arrested in Dhaka on November 25. The arrest followed a complaint filed on October 31 by a local politician that accused Chinmoy Das and others of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally of the Hindu community.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly criticised Das' arrest and the denial of his bail. The arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release.

ISKCON has claimed that Bangladesh authorities have arrested two monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, and the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman has urged the Bangladesh government to provide security to the advocate of Chinmoy Krishna Das citing the recent attack on his previous advocate.

Earlier, in another concerning development, a petition was filed by a lawyer demanding a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh, calling it a "radical organization" engaging in activities designed to provoke communal unrest, as reported by the local media.

The petition in Bangladesh has alleged that ISKCON has been promoting religious events with the intent of inciting sectarian violence, imposing its beliefs on traditional Hindu communities, and forcibly recruiting members from lower Hindu castes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)