Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 13 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Agnimitra Paul on Monday hit back at the Trinamool Congress for accusing the party of 'killing' its local leader, saying that it's always "TMC vs TMC" and her party has nothing to do with the murder of the leader.

Talking to ANI, she slammed the Chief Minister and her party for putting the blame for the killing on the BJP.

"The entire killings, murder, mayhem which are going on in the last 12 years is between TMC and TMC and it's all about money, syndicate...There is no point pulling in BJP into it...It's high time, Mamata Banerjee needs to stop this type of low-level politics because the people of Bengal have recognised her, her cheap politics, her cunningness," she said.

Paul said that it is high time that the minorities in the state understand that they are being used by Mamata Banerjee as a vote bank

"It is a trend in TMC. The party workers of TMC are only involved in the killing of their own party workers and then put allegations on BJP. There is infighting in TMC for syndicates, money and extortion...The person who was killed belongs to a minority community. It is high time that the minorities understand that they are being used by Mamata Banerjee as a vote bank..." she added.

A local Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead at Joynagar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Monday morning, police said.

Saifuddin Laskar (47), TMC area president of Bamungachi area in Joynagar was shot dead from close range near his house by miscreants when he went out to offer prayers in the morning.

After the incident, a clash erupted in the region injuring two people.

As per the officials, two people who sustained injuries in the violence were admitted to the hospital where one of them was declared dead.

The deceased was identified as Shahabuddin.

However, Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Sen on Monday alleged that the 'hooligans' of Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) ganged up and killed their party leader Saifuddin Laskar while he was going to offer Namaz.

The TMC leader said that during the Left's rule, most of the Trinamool workers were the victims of political murders in the state.

"Now after 12 years of TMC's rule, our workers are only being killed," Sen said.

"This is not the first time, they (opposition) are not able to fight with TMC politically. When the Left was in power in West Bengal, TMC workers were politically murdered. Now after 12 years of TMC's rule, our workers are only being killed. This is because TMC does not support the politics of hooliganism,' Sen alleged.

"Today, the hooligans of BJP and CPM killed Saifuddin while he was going to offer Namaz, but they need to understand that killing our people will not stop us, the people of West Bengal are in support of TMC," the TMC leader added. (ANI)

