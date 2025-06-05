New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra got married to advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra this week in Germany, according to reports.

According to reports, Moitra (50) and Misra (65), got married in Germany on June 3. No official statement has been issued either by Moitra or Misra on the wedding.

Also Read | Amazon Marketplace Fee: E-Commerce Giant Announces INR 5 Flat Shopping Fee on Orders for All Including Prime Customers, Know How You Can Get Exemption and Refund.

Some TMC MPs who were contacted said they were not aware of the details.

Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, is an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal for the second term. She earlier served a term as a member of the Legislative Assembly in the state. She was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Marries Pinaki Misra: TMC MP Ties the Knot With BJD Leader in Germany, Say Reports (See Pic).

Misra, a leader from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court and has served as an MP from Puri for four terms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)