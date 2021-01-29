Jhargram (WB), Jan 29 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress organised a tractor rally in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Friday, protesting against the new farm laws.

Trinamool Congress members joined the rally with hundreds of tractors.

Former Jhargram MP Uma Saran and Nayagram MLA Dulal Murmu were among the TMC leaders who took part in the rally.

The tractor march began at Chhatinashol in Gopiballavpur and culminated at Jamshola on the Odisha border, around 25 km away.

"Mamata Banerjee's fight to protect the rights of farmers is memorable. She went on a hunger strike for the farmers of Singur. So to the farmers of the country, she is the mother," Soren said, addressing a public meeting at the Gopiballavpur Jatra Maidan after the march.

"Farmers also know that Mamata Banerjee will never let anyone take away their rights," she added.

