Kolkata, Apr 2 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of plotting to delete the names of Hindi-speaking Hindu voters and backward caste Bengali Hindus who migrated from erstwhile East Pakistan from the voter list.

He vowed that his party would strongly resist any such attempt.

Speaking at a rally organised by the BJP's youth wing, Adhikari said, "TMC supremo (Mamata Banerjee) is leading this drive ever since her party's public meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium, sensing defeat if free and fair polls are held in 2026 with genuine voters casting their votes."

Adhikari alleged that Banerjee aims to delist "Hindi-speaking Hindu people living in the state as bona fide residents of Bengal—particularly in areas such as Burrabazar, Burdwan-Asansol belt, Barrackpore industrial belt, Bhadreswar-Liluah belt, and Howrah belt—as she is aware of her party's impending loss in the upcoming elections."

The Nandigram BJP MLA further claimed that the TMC is conspiring to delete the names of backward caste Hindus who migrated to India during and after Partition from the voter list.

"They are even pressuring the Election Commission to deprive these genuine citizens of their right to vote, but we will not take it lying down," he asserted.

Adhikari said the BJP would approach the Calcutta High Court if even a single genuine voter's name is omitted, vowing to fight such an omission "tooth and nail."

He also thanked the High Court for allowing the BJP's rally from its Muralidhar Lane state office to Dorina Crossing in Esplanade, covering a distance of 1 km.

"The High Court has helped in establishing democracy in Bengal," he said.

"We want to follow every order in letter and spirit," he added.

The rally saw the participation of around 1,000 BJP supporters, led by Adhikari, BJP Yuva Morcha leader Indranil Khan, BJP leader Sisir Bajoria, and others.

