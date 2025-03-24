Kolkata, Mar 24 (PTI) The ruling Trinamool Congress has decided to take strict disciplinary action against party MLAs who have been regularly skipping West Bengal Assembly sessions despite the issuance of a whip, party leaders said.

The party's Legislative Disciplinary Committee has summoned several lawmakers to explain their absence and directed them to appear in person later this week, sources said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Price Surges Amid Global Uncertainty, May Touch USD 3,100 Mark per Ounce Soon.

On Monday, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay chaired a meeting to review attendance records in the assembly.

Lawmakers are required to sign their presence in three registers -- two for ministers and one for MLAs.

Also Read | Ajay Seth, 1987 Batch IAS Officer of Karnataka, Appointed Finance Secretary.

These registers are currently being scrutinised to determine the exact number of absentees, particularly those who have missed sessions without a valid reason, they said.

"There are MLAs who had given prior application or information about their valid reason for being absent. But there are some, who had not informed anyone but were absent during the sessions. We are now compiling a list and will submit it to the committee," Chattopadhyay told PTI.

According to party sources, TMC leadership considers repeated absenteeism a serious issue.

"This is nothing but an act of irresponsibility. Despite issuing a whip, several legislators are habitually skipping the assembly. The party has decided to take firm action against them," a senior leader said.

During the second phase of the budget session, the TMC had issued a whip directing MLAs to be present on March 19 and 20. However, on March 19, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in the House, nearly 215 MLAs were absent.

The following day, on March 20, only about 90 TMC legislators attended the session.

The party leadership is now identifying the absentees, with Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and senior TMC functionaries closely monitoring the situation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)