Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 31 (ANI): Tamil Nadu coastal security group (marine) police seized approximately 50 kg of boiled banned sea cucumbers near Mandapam.

Upon receiving the information, a team of police from Mandapam rushed to the spot and seized the sea cucumbers.

"About 50 kg of boiled sea cucumbers were seized by the coastal police while the accused involved in the processing of sea cucumbers managed to escape from the spot," officials said.

The seized sea Cucumbers were handed over to the Mandapam Forest Department for legal action.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, last week the Indian Coast Guard nabbed five men and held their fishing boat on charges of smuggling sea cucumbers in waters near Dhanushkodi. The ICG seized 45 kg of sea cucumbers from them.

On spotting the ICG Air Cushion Vessel (ACV), the crew of the fishing trawler dumped the sea cucumbers in waters near Dhanushkodi coast on October 25. But they were rounded up and the contraband was recovered from the sea.

The fishing trawler and the crew were brought to Mandapam and handed over to the forest department for further legal formalities, said the Coast Guard.

According to an official statement, "In an anti-poaching operation, Indian Coast Guard Air Cushion Vessel (ACV) apprehended an Indian fishing trawler along with 5 members of the crew, carrying 45 kg of illegal sea cucumber in waters near Dhanushkodi on 25 October 2023."

The same was handed over to the Forest Department for further legal formalities. This is the second such operation in the last 3 days by the Indian Coast Guard at Mandapam, which has led to the seizure of about 375 Kg of Sea Cucumber and 626 Kg of raw turmeric, it added.

Sea cucumbers are an endangered species and are protected under 'Schedule I' of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. (ANI)

