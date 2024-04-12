Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): 5000 school students released 5000 helium balloons at Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli, to promote voter awareness and emphasise 100 per cent voter registration.

The event also witnessed the participation of Pradeep Kumar, Tiruchirappalli District Collector, who took a pledge with the children.

In the video, thousands of students can be seen holding balloons of saffron, white, green, and blue colour and releasing the balloons into the air, creating a breathtaking view. "Sweep vote 100 per cent" was written on the balloons. The students were also dressed up in saffron, white, green, and blue-coloured clothes.

Two days ago, Pradeep Kumar had appealed to the voters to make sure the Tiruchirapalli district achieved 100 per cent voting in this election and highlighted some of the efforts made by the authorities to ensure maximum voter turnout.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. In 2019, the DMK-led alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, winning 38 of the 39 seats.

A few days ago, on April 7, school students in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad engaged in creating sand art and paintings as per the initiative of the Election Commission to raise awareness ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and aimed to inspire voters' participation. (ANI)

