Chennai, June 25 (PTI): Tamil Nadu recorded 5,755 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including four returnees from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, pushing the overall caseload to 24,55,332 while 150 deaths took the toll to 32,051.

As many as 8,132 people were discharged today, taking the total number of those cured to 23,75,963, leaving 47,318 active infections, a health department bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest daily infection at 36,184 on May 21 and since then has been reporting a decline.

The figure fell below 10,000 on June 7.

On Friday, Coimbatore and Erode reported in excess of 500 cases each, while 19 districts reported infections in double digits.

Chennai registered a further decline in cases with 350 people contracting the contagion, aggregating to 5,31,127 till date.

The number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the State capital stood at 8,143.

Of the total number of deaths, 25 did not have any co morbidities, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,71,117 samples were tested on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3,20,17,144.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the government planned to set up a new laboratory in Chennai that would test samples, including that of 'Delta Plus variant', as per the guidelines framed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

This was to reduce the time delay as currently the department was sending samples to Bengaluru, he said.

"The estimated cost of medical equipment to be installed in the proposed lab will be around Rs 2.50 crore and Chief Minister ( M K Stalin) will formally kick off the work in another 20 days", he told reporters.

Tamil Nadu has so far identified three people who have tested positive for the 'Delta Plus' variant, he said.

Earlier in the day, the Centre had announced that nine people had tested positive for the variant in the state.

On the 'Black Fungus' (mucormycosis) disease, Subramanian said till date 2,822 patients have been affected by it in Tamil Nadu.

The minister said a 12 member committee formed by the health department to study it and suggest treatment procedures had submitted its interim report to Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Subramanian claimed that the impact of the black fungus in Tamil Nadu was lesser than other states.

However, the government was being extra cautious and has allotted 7,000 beds, including 500 in Chennai and 300 in government hospitals in other districts to treat those affected by this disease, he said.

On the vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu, he said till date 1,32,59,228 people have received the jabs, while the state received 1,41,27,980 vaccine doses from the Centre.

The state set a record by vaccinating over 4.50 lakh people on Thursday, he said.

