Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI): As the time to stop public campaigning in Tamil Nadu for the coming Lok Sabha election is ending in two days, DMK candidate S Murasoli from Thanjavur parliamentary constituency sought votes by cycling in the Thanjavur city area on Monday morning.

Murasoli came to the Sathya Sports Stadium in the Arulanand Nagar area of Thanjavur, where he met morning walkers, soliciting votes. He urged them to cast votes on the DMK's election symbol, the rising sun.

He continued his campaign by playing basketball and selling "herbal soup" at the playground.

Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu is one of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and it goes to the poll on April 19 along with other coctituencies in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK's Palanimanickam won the constituency, garnering 5,88,978 votes with 56 percent of the votes polled.

The DMK candidate defeated TMC (M) Natarajan, who got 2,20,849 votes.

In this election, Murasoli is pitted against the BJP's M Muruganandam.

The INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu is led by the DMK and includes the Congress, Left parties, IUML, Dalit-based VCK, actor-politician Kamal Haasan's MNM, former DMK leader Vaiko's MDMK, and the Gounder community-based KMDK.

The principal opposition party in the state, AIADMK, which recently severed its tie with the BJP, has put together an alliance of minor parties, including the Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The BJP has aligned with a handful of regional parties, including Vanniyar caste leader S Ramadoss's PMK, former AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran's AMMK, former Congress leader G K Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) (TMC-M), Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), and Puthiya Neethi Katchi.

In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. Tamil Nadu ranks fifth in terms of Lok Sabha seats, with 39 seats, including 32 unreserved seats and seven reserved for SC candidates.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. (ANI)

