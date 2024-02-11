Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha Election Management Committee held a workshop for its office bearers for the upcoming Lok Sabha election at Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The BJP's office bearers from all districts of the state participated in the workshop, which was held at the SRM University Hall Kattankulathur area in the district. BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai and other senior leaders of the party, including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan, and Amar Prasad Reddy, participated in the workshop.

Meanwhile, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced a war room to coordinate election work ahead of the 2024 general election, an official statement issued by the party said on Sunday.

DMK co-organizing secretary Anbagam Kalai will coordinate the booth committee and constituency coordinators and keep an eye on the electoral campaign.

Likewise, DMK deputy organising secretary Austin will coordinate media and star campaigners.

Similarly, DMK Rajya Sabha MP and advocate NR Elango will coordinate legal aspects and Election Commission-related issues.

DMK has also announced a list of teams in a war room to coordinate the election work. The Election Commission and Legal Team, law and order-related permission, and district coordinators were part of the war room team.

Earlier, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, an 11-member election manifesto preparation committee was constituted in January this year, under the leadership of DMK MP Kanimozhi.

Other members of the committee include ministers PDR Palanivel Thiagarajan, DRP Raja, TKS Ilangovan, AKS Vijayan, Kovi Chelishian, Rajeshkumar, Ezhilarasan, Abdullah, Ezhilan, and Mayor Priya.

In addition to the manifesto committee, DMK has formed a six-member committee tasked with coordinating and holding talks with its alliance parties under the leadership of MP TR Baalu.

The TR Baalu-led Alliance Coordination Committee includes ministers KN Nehru, Periaswamy, MRK Panneerselvam, Ponmudi, and A Raza.

This committee aims to ensure effective collaboration and negotiation with the INDIA bloc parties during the electoral process. (ANI)

