Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government is capable of effectively and efficiently controlling any terrorist activity in the State, its Advocate-General R Shanmugsundaram told the Madras High Court on Monday.

The AG told this to the First Bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar, when a PIL petition from advocate B Jagannath came up before it today.

The petition prayed for a direction to the government to set up Anti-Terorism Squad (ATS) exclusively to eradicate the allegedly growing terrorists activities in the State.

The AG told the Bench that there is no need to set up the ATS, as the existing three wings of the State police effectively dealt with the security issues. And the Bench directed the AG to file a counter on the issue in four weeks.

“The State police is having efficient squads to deal with security issues and creation of ATS is not required,” the AG said. The petitioner can approach the Union government, as the prayer relates to the Centre, he added.

According to the petitioner, the rise of Talibans in Afghanistan and the political instability in Pakistan is causing great concern to India. The LTTE in Sri Lanka is recouping in the neighbouring country. He also pointed out the arrest of ISIS sympathisers from the State. Formation of the ATS would go a long way in dealing with security issues effectively, since the 'Q' Branch is vested with powers to cover extremists while the Special Division of SB-CID is an intelligence gathering agency.

